FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %

Sempra Dividend Announcement

NYSE SRE opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Sempra Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

