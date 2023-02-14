FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $464.28 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $380.30 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.41 and a 200 day moving average of $497.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

