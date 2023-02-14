FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

