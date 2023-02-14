FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.
BCE Price Performance
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.