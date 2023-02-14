FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML opened at $668.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.86. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $269.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

