FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 195.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

