FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

