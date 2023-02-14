FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

