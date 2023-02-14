FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $182.23. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

