Falcon Wealth Planning Takes $447,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.68. The company had a trading volume of 387,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

