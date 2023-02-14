Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 4,503 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after buying an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after buying an additional 390,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,714. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

