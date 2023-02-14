Falcon Wealth Planning Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.
Shares of VEU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. 1,126,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $60.97.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
