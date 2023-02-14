Falcon Wealth Planning Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. 1,126,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.