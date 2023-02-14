Falcon Wealth Planning Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,437. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

