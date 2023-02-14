Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 16,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,767. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

