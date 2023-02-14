Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 18,541 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 709.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. 2,946,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

