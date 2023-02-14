Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 1,260 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,963,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,893,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

