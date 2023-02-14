Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.12. 923,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day moving average is $201.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.