Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.72. 347,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

