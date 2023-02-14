Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 2,048,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.