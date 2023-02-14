F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,342 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

