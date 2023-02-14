EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. 452,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

