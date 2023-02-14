Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,718 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.19% of Expro Group worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Expro Group

XPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $331,877.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,647.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,220,825 shares of company stock valued at $152,220,158. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.