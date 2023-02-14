Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.03.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

