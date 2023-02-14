Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 80,025 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,884 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.03.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

