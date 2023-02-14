ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $9.48 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after buying an additional 251,177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

