ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

