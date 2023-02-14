ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

