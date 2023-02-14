ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 986.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,785 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

