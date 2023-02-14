ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,240 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $144.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

