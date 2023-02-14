ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,984 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,689 shares of company stock worth $971,962. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

