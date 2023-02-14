ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 134,161 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 319.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,161 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Valaris worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter valued at about $93,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valaris by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after acquiring an additional 783,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after acquiring an additional 640,746 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 359.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VAL opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

