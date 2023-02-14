Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 579,286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 535,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 221,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

