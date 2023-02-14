Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

