Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. 1,077,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

