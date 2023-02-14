Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Shares Down 0.5%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 8,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAHPF. Macquarie downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

