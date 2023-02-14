Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.56% from the stock’s previous close.
EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $507.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,185.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 302,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
