Evmos Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Evmos has a market cap of $122.71 million and $736,842.29 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC on major exchanges.

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

