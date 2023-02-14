Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ES stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

