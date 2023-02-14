Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.41. 17,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.29 and its 200 day moving average is $306.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

