EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($1.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EuroDry had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter.

EuroDry Stock Up 0.7 %

EDRY stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 304.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of EuroDry worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EuroDry

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

