Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) versus Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Financial Contrast

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Rating) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and Weis Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 1.30 Weis Markets $4.22 billion 0.54 $108.85 million $4.43 19.18

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.64% 9.51% 6.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Eurocash and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eurocash and Weis Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eurocash currently has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 666.08%. Given Eurocash’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eurocash is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Eurocash on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 179 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,569 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 417 Inmedio press salons; 9,149 abc network grocery stores; and 5,570 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is based in Komorniki, Poland.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

