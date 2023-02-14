ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $401.18 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. ETHPoW has a market cap of $401.18 million and $16.25 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00016731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.62825194 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,064,641.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

