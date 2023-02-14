Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,955 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs accounts for 6.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 7.79% of Establishment Labs worth $102,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 125.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

About Establishment Labs

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 23,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.