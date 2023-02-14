Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.70 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $109.70 million and $550,453.57 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00007496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,205.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00428531 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015116 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00094977 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00709938 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00568371 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,902,497 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
