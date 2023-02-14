Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.70 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $109.70 million and $550,453.57 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00007496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,205.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00428531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00094977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00709938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00568371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,902,497 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

