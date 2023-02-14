Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) President Craig L. Anderson Sells 1,275 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $39,078.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,821. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $491.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 13,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

