Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

EQH stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

