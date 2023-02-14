Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Danske downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.78. 131,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

