EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95.00 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004701 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $95.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004767 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004732 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001507 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,714,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

