EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95.00 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004701 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $95.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011661 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008312 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004732 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001507 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,714,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
