Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Up 19.3% in January

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
EOSE stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
