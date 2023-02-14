Enzyme (MLN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $47.15 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $23.13 or 0.00104154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.29 or 0.28681987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.